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Hull City owner dismisses 'false transfer rumours' and provides unusual clarity on Premier League newcomers' possible moves
Ilicali addresses transfer speculation
Hull are returning to the English top flight following a nine-year absence after winning the Championship play-off final in May. As they prepare for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, the Tigers have already brought in goalkeeper Jack Butland, midfielder Oscar Zambrano, and defender Matt Targett. However, widespread speculation claiming the club had been rejected by several transfer targets left owner Ilicali frustrated, prompting him to address the situation directly.
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Owner provides transfer breakdown
Ilicali publicly dismissed the negative claims regarding his club's recruitment drive and opted to provide direct clarity to the supporters: "Dear Hull City family," wrote the Turkish owner in a post on X. "We are reading dozens of false transfer rumors in many places. We are disturbed by the claims that we have been rejected and by the use of our club's name to gain attention. We have been working intensively for two months. I believe we will build a team that we will all be proud of. To prevent false speculation and to give you more information, I am leaving you with our latest transfer situation, which includes some clues..."
Percentages reveal target progress
In his post, Ilicali listed national flags alongside probability percentages for potential deals, including a Japanese flag with a 99% figure, which BBC Radio Humberside reports points to free-agent midfielder Hidemasa Morita. Flags for Greece, Sweden, Australia, Croatia, and Portugal were also included, hinting at moves such as the prospective signing of Olympiakos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. This unusual transparency is backed by serious financial backing, with Ilicali securing a £55 million bridging loan to bolster their competitiveness in the market.
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Tigers prepare United opener
Hull fans now await official announcements for these prospective recruits before the summer transfer window closes. Manager Sergej Jakirovic faces the immediate task of integrating his new signings into a cohesive unit during pre-season preparations. A formidable test awaits the Tigers on the opening weekend of the 2026-27 Premier League season, when they host Manchester United on August 22.
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