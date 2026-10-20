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Referees boss Howard Webb explains why Sven Botman escaped red card for Nicolas Jackson challenge in Aston Villa win over Newcastle
Webb supports referee ownership of decisions
Refereeing chief Webb has backed the decision-making process that saw Botman escape a red card for his controversial challenge on Jackson during Aston Villa's 1-0 victory at St James' Park. While Jackson expressed his frustration after the match by suggesting the tackle was dangerous enough to cause a severe injury, Webb maintained that the officiating team followed the correct protocols. The PGMOL chief emphasised that the 'referee's call' remains the priority in the Premier League this season.
Speaking on the latest episode of Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb clarified that the VAR, Stuart Attwell, was right to stay out of the situation because the on-field decision made by Jarred Gillett was not a clear and obvious error. Botman appeared to go over the top of the ball, but the lack of direct stud contact with Jackson's leg meant the incident remained in a subjective area. Webb noted that the VAR is instructed to have a 'lighter-touch approach' to avoid re-refereeing matches from the Stockley Park studio.
'We don't want the referee's decision to be re-refereed by the VAR. We want the referee to have ownership of the decision and the VAR to only step in when there's an element that's clearly wrong,' Webb told Sky Sports. The PGMOL head explained that without the 'closing of the scissor' or clear contact on the ankle, the threshold for a VAR intervention was simply not met during the live sequence of play.
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The importance of subjective officiating
Webb further explained that if Gillett had initially shown a red card to the Newcastle defender, the VAR would likely have upheld that decision as well.
'So if the VAR had seen strong stud contact from Botman's extended leg into the ankle or shin of Jackson, or there had been a closing of the scissor, I think we'd have probably come out with a different outcome after the VAR had looked at it,' Webb added.
Consistency in violent conduct calls
Moving away from the Tyneside controversy, Webb also reviewed the recent dismissal of Rodrigo Bentancur during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The Spurs midfielder was sent off for a headbutt on Luke Shaw, an incident that followed a confrontation sparked by a challenge from the United defender. In this case, Webb felt the officials arrived at the correct conclusion by distinguishing between a forceful push and violent conduct involving the head.
'You could argue the push by Luke Shaw is also forceful, but it's in the chest, and you don't often see players being sent off for pushes to the chest,' Webb said when analysing the footage.
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Clarity on the Bentancur headbutt
'So a yellow card for Luke Shaw for what he does, but then I think it has to be a red card for Bentancur reacting in the way that he does with his head,' Webb concluded. By providing these public breakdowns, the PGMOL hopes to increase transparency and help supporters understand why certain high-profile decisions are made.
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