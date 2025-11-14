'He blows me away!' - Pedri names Bayern Munich star as the one player he'd sign for Barcelona

Appearing on the YouTube channel xBuyer, the Barcelona midfielder was asked which single player he would sign if he had full control. He was quick to admit and name the one player on his mind: “A player who blows me away is Musiala. He’s very good.”

The addition of Musiala to the already star-studded squad is exciting, but the reality is far more complicated. Musiala extended his Bayern contract until 2030, and even with a release clause reportedly in place, the figure is far from small with €175 million, dropping to €100m only in 2029.

Pedri was also asked about his favourite player from La Masia, to which he replied: "The one I like the most is Dro, he is very good, he has a lot of quality and it seems that he does not have a hard time doing things."