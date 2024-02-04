Harry Kane's No.1 fans! Wife Kate Goodland posts snap of couple's children in matching Bayern Munich kits as Die Roten secure second-half comeback victory over Borussia Monchengladbach
Getty/GOAL/Instagram: @katekanex
Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland posted a photo of the couple's children wearing matching Bayern Munich kits after beating Borussia Monchengladbach.
- Bayern beat Monchengladbach 3-1
- Kane scores in Bundesliga win
- Wife posts photo of kids in Bayern kit