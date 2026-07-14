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Harry Kane speaks out on spiky Jude Bellingham & Thomas Tuchel interviews as England captain accuses media of trying to create 'division' in World Cup squad
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Post-match comments spark drama
Tensions flared on the pitch after Tuchel bluntly stated that England "got lucky" and that he was "not happy" with his side's performance in "every sense" of the Norway game. When asked about his manager's scathing assessment, Bellingham offered a frosty response, sparking media speculation regarding squad harmony following the gruelling 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway.
The Real Madrid midfielder gave a blunt reaction to the critical post-match remarks: "Yeah, well, whatever. It's difficult out there - it's a tough shift." This sudden verbal flashpoint ultimately forced Kane to speak out in a bid to quell the mounting rumours before the clash against Argentina.
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Captain slams media narrative
Kane immediately defended his team-mate during an interview with BBC Sport to correct the negative narrative circulating in public. The England captain said: "When you are playing a game like that and to be asked a question five minutes after the final whistle, and he didn't really know what had been said, what do you want Jude [Bellingham] to say?
"We had just been through a battle. It is easy to try and create this division - it seems like an English thing to do at these major tournaments. But it is the complete opposite. The group is where we are because of our complete togetherness - not just the players, the coach and the staff. Things sometimes get made out to be more than they are."
Striker praises Tuchel approach
The stark contrast in managerial styles between Tuchel and his predecessor, Sir Gareth Southgate, has come under intense scrutiny following the post-match exchange in Miami. However, Kane emphasised that the dressing room highly appreciates Tuchel's raw honesty and upfront nature, as his instructions are completely genuine and unscripted.
Kane offered high praise for the German tactician's transparent approach: "He [Tuchel] wears his heart on his sleeve and people appreciate that. When he talks, it is never scripted. That is what makes him who he is. When it just comes natural you believe in that, you believe in what he is saying, you believe in his approach. He is one of the best managers in the world for a reason. We understand it. Over the past two years we have got to know him and know what makes him happy."
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Three Lions to face reigning champions
A monumental test now awaits Tuchel's men as they prepare to square off against defending world champions Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday. While England boast an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, they must remain on high alert against an Albiceleste side riding a formidable 13-game winning run.
This classic international fixture will serve as the ultimate proving ground for the Three Lions' backline as they look to shackle Lionel Messi, who currently tops the tournament scoring charts with eight goals alongside Kylian Mbappe.
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