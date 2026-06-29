Harry Kane stays! Bayern Munich star to snub Barcelona approach and commit to new contract

According to The Athletic, Barcelona have been dealt a significant blow in their search for a world-class striker after an enquiry into Kane’s availability was swiftly knocked back. Despite the prestige of moving to the Spotify Camp Nou, the 32-year-old has made it clear through his representatives that he remains fully committed to the Bayern Munich project.

The Catalan club sought to understand Kane's situation as they look for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who departed the club at the end of the season. However, the message from the England camp was unequivocal: his future will not be officially addressed until after his duties with the national team at the World Cup are completed this summer, but the groundwork for his continued stay in the Bundesliga is already being laid.



