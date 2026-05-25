Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham supporters after former club avoids relegation on final day of Premier League season

Joao Palhinha’s late first-half goal sealed a 1-0 home win for Spurs over Everton that was enough to see them retain their top-flight status and condemn rivals West Ham to a first return to the Championship since 2012, despite the latter’s 3-0 victory over Leeds at the London Stadium.

It was a joyful end to an otherwise truly abject campaign for Tottenham as they successfully averted a disastrous first demotion from the top-flight of English football for almost 50 years. The victory ensured that the club maintains its status as an ever-present fixture in the modern Premier League era.