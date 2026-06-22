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England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Harry Kane's curse is cancelled! Famous psychic Uri Geller promises 'good vibrations' will beat Ghanaian witch doctor's voodoo on England striker

England
World Cup
H. Kane
Ghana
England vs Ghana

Harry Kane finds himself at the centre of a bizarre supernatural tug-of-war ahead of England’s crucial World Cup clash with Ghana. After a spiritualist claimed he would use voodoo to stop the Three Lions captain, world-famous psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to provide a metaphysical shield for the Bayern Munich star.

  • Ghanaian spiritualist targets Kane

    The highly anticipated World Cup group match between England and Ghana has been overshadowed by bizarre claims from spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam. The infamous witch doctor openly declared that he is actively working to completely halt Kane’s goalscoring form during the fixture in Massachusetts.

    "I am working on Harry Kane," Bonsam stated to reporters, adding: "I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."

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    Geller vows to counter negative energy field

    TV mystic Uri Geller launched an immediate counter-offensive to protect the England captain from any spiritual disruption. Geller expressed absolute confidence in his personal capabilities to shield Kane, citing his extensive past experiences working alongside witch doctors in South Africa.

    Speaking to the Daily Star about his strategy to intervene, Geller asserted: "I will cancel it; I can do that," Geller asserted while explaining his strategy to intervene before kick-off. "Before the match, I will send vibrations. I will activate all my powers, all my energy, all my know-how to stop his negative vibrations from hitting Harry Kane."

  • Scientific equations invoked to justify psychic defense

    Geller utilised Albert Einstein's famous scientific breakthrough to explain the mechanics behind his spiritual defense system. The illusionist outlined a specific ritual involving printing out photos of both Kane and the witch doctor, marking an 'X' over the opposition spiritualist to block his influence.

    "Albert Einstein came up with a fantastic scientific equation; he wrote E = MC²," Geller explained to back his methods. "Einstein proved that everything in the universe is made from energy. Energy cannot be stopped, energy vibrates, and we are all energy beings."

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  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Three Lions chase knockout qualification spot

    The bizarre off-field distraction arrives as England look to maintain their perfect start to the tournament and secure qualification to the round of 32 against Ghana, following an impressive opening victory over Croatia. Kane enters the match in good shape after netting a vital brace during the 4-2 win to kick off their campaign.

    Kane is looking to maintain his fine form against Ghana and add to his World Cup tally, having taken his overall tournament total to 10 goals, equalling Gary Lineker’s long-standing record as England’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history, and the forward now has a golden opportunity to eclipse Lineker and claim the record outright.

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