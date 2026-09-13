Harry Kane reaches 150 goals for Bayern Munich in narrow victory over Elversberg

The strike against Elversberg did not just secure a domestic milestone; it also marked his 150th overall goal for FC Bayern in just 153 appearances across all competitions. The legendary England striker has completely transformed the Bavarian attack since his arrival.

Averaging nearly a goal per game, Kane continues to defy expectations and rewrite the club's modern history. Bayern have heavily relied on their talisman, and his underlying numbers reflect a dominant all-round attacking display that leaves opposition defenders constantly scrambling for answers.



