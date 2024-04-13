No rest for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich choose to play star striker against Koln despite Bundesliga title hopes being in tatters - and it's just four days until crucial Arsenal Champions League second leg
Harry Kane was denied rest by Thomas Tuchel before showdown against Arsenal as the German coach chose to start the striker against Koln in Bundesliga.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Questionable selection decision by Tuchel
- Kane named in the starting line-up against Koln
- Striker will potentially play three matches within a week