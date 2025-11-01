'One of them is class, and Hannah is the class one' - Sonia Bompastor backs Chelsea and England goalkeeper Hampton in bitter row with Mary Earps

Earps revealed that she had been consulted about a possible return to the squad for Hampton in 2023, something she said she was not comfortable with.

“I was happy to be part of those conversations and no matter whether you were among the more experienced or junior players in her squad, feeling like you had a say was a part of our success.

“‘It doesn’t make me feel comfortable,’ I said in response to the idea of a return, not needing to remind her of the disharmony that the squad had felt before. I felt protective of the good energy we now had in goalkeeper training and the morale of the wider team.

But in 2024, this time Hampton was reinstated by Wiegman and Earps was given no say in the matter.

Speaking to Wiegman, Earps said: "I don’t get it. It’s a qualifier match. And bad behaviour is being rewarded."

Earps continued: "Now this felt unjust. My eyes welled with tears. It was a choice that went against my core values. I couldn’t get my head around it because when my values were compromised, the strain always felt heavy enough to keep me up at night. When this kind of a decision compromised my football, I was sleepless. The affinity I had for Sarina and this job – one I’d given every last cell of myself to – was being destroyed, the trust and respect evaporating.

She added: "I wasn’t entitled to keep my place if Sarina didn’t want me to but I was entitled to decide what happened next. I could do what other people do if they’re no longer enjoying their job: I could leave, I could retire."