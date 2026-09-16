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Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to miss Roma showdown after sustaining thigh injury
Playmaker sidelined before summit
A right thigh issue forced the midfielder out of Monday's dramatic 5-3 win against Udinese. His absence comes after finding the net in Inter's opening two league fixtures against Monza and Cagliari, before featuring against Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League. Losing his creative spark represents a significant blow, especially with both Italian heavyweights entering the clash on unblemished winning records after four matchdays.
Nerazzurri confirm adductor strain
The Milan club released an official medical update following comprehensive scans in Rozzano to determine the severity of the setback.
In a statement published on Tuesday, Inter said: "Hakan Calhanoglu underwent medical examinations this morning at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano. The tests revealed an adductor muscle strain in his right thigh. His condition will be evaluated in the coming days."
Widespread reports across Italy confirm the muscle strain will keep him out of Saturday's crunch trip to the capital.
Historic rivalry renews battle
The playmaker's absence comes just as both clubs collide to claim outright leadership of Serie A, marking the first time two teams with flawless records meet this deep into a campaign since October 2014. Gian Piero Gasperini's side sit top on goal difference, having struck 12 times and conceded just once in four matches. However, the visitors hold a commanding psychological edge, having won each of their last five league visits to the Olimpico by an aggregate score of 11-2.
- ABACAPRESS
International break follows showdown
Saturday's top-of-the-table duel marks each side's biggest test to date before domestic football makes way for the international window. While Roma can claim five consecutive wins to kick off a Serie A campaign for only the third time in their history, the visitors are out to cement their recent dominance on Roman turf. The Turkish camp will also monitor developments closely, with crucial Nations League dates against France, Italy and Belgium fast approaching.
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