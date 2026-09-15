'Measure up against the best' - Gian Piero Gasperini relishing Roma showdown with Inter

Ahead of the fierce clash, the Italian tactician relished the opportunity to gauge his side's progress against their title rivals. Speaking to DAZN Italia, Gasperini said: "We have a few days to prepare. There was a big gap between the teams last season, especially when we got hammered in the return meeting, but that was where the real Roma was born, with an escalation after that in terms of results, attitude and mentality."

The experienced manager added: "Clearly, Inter are the reference point for this league, a strong team indicated by everyone as the best in Italy, even if I think Como are getting close. It is an opportunity for us to measure up against the best and show we can do better than in recent performances."