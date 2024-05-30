Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo and the greatest debut seasons in Real Madrid history - ranked

The England midfielder has pieced together a remarkable first campaign at Santiago Bernabeu - but where do his performances rank?

Jude Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm. The England midfielder was named La Liga Player of the Season earlier this week, the perfect culmination to one of the best individual campaigns in recent memory within the Spanish top flight.

Few could have expected Bellingham would be this good, but he has delivered all the same, and has asserted himself as the future of the club - all at 20 years old. His performances over the last 10 months have thrust him into conversations about the greatest debut campaigns in a Madrid shirt, too.

There are certainly some names to live up to in that regard, with multiple Ballon d'Or winners, global superstars and true legends of the game to contend with. So where does Bellingham rank? And who else is in the mix? GOAL takes a look at the best debut seasons for Real Madrid over the years...