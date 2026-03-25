Graham Potter responds to Jose Mourinho after Benfica boss questions Sweden coach's decision

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of their critical World Cup 2026 play-off semi-final against Ukraine, Potter directly addressed the comments originating from Portugal. The English coach maintained his composure, insisting that such disagreements over squad selection are simply part of the football industry. He offered a comprehensive response to the scrutiny, stating: "It was as I already said in the last press conference, there are always people who advocate for a different decision from yours. It's part of the job. We are happy with the players we have. There is nothing negative regarding Samuel, at all. It is a sporting decision and there are always difficult decisions that we have to make."