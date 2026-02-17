Getty/GOAL
Gordon Ramsay backs 'incredible dad' David Beckham & sends clear warning to Brooklyn about wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brooklyn aimed explosive blast at parents David & Victoria
There is no sign of that happening any time soon, with Brooklyn - the eldest son of Manchester United legend David and former Spice Girls pop star Victoria - recently aiming an explosive blast at his mother and father during a stunning rant on social media.
Ramsay, who has known the Beckhams for more than two decades, has been on hand to offer support to Brooklyn, who was an aspiring chef at one stage. He is able to sit on both sides of a surprising divide.
- Getty/GOAL
Ramsay reacts to split in the Beckham family
The 59-year-old Michelin-starred restaurateur has told The Sun: “It’s a very difficult situation. Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn.
“Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible. But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back.
“I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible. They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the sh*t.
“I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop.
“I just want Brooklyn to take a moment to himself. And remember: you’re half mum, half dad. And you’re an amazing young man. But, boy, they’ve done more for you than anyone did in your entire life. Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track.”
Did Victoria dance inappropriately at Brooklyn's wedding?
Ramsay and his wife Tana have been pals with the Beckhams for nearly 25 years. The outspoken Scot, who is famed for his foul-mouthed rants in the kitchen, is among those to have been left stunned by Brooklyn’s claims that his mother danced inappropriately at his wedding to Nicola Peltz.
Asked to set that record straight, Ramsay said: “There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance.”
Pressed further on whether “grinding” took place, Ramsay added: “No! Nothing of the sort. It was fun. I haven’t seen any of the memes, I heard about them of course, but Victoria’s got a great sense of humour.
“She’s great. She’s right to be upset (about the wedding) but she can bat that other sh*t away in a heartbeat. Victoria and Tana have spoken a lot, they are probably closer than ever – they’re like two peas in a pod, those two.”
- Getty
Beckham working with Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami
David and Victoria have steered clear of their family feud when making public appearances. Brooklyn has also faded back out of the spotlight after stating how he wants to focus on his marriage to Peltz for the foreseeable future. He has made no contact with his parents or siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
Ex-England captain David Beckham has plenty on his plate at present, as he continues to work alongside Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi as a co-owner of MLS Cup winners Inter Miami. A new season in the United States is fast approaching, while eyes are also being kept on Salford City’s promotion push in League Two - having bought into that club alongside former United team-mate Gary Neville.
Advertisement