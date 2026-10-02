Liverpool injury boost as Giovanni Leoni nears return following year-long ACL nightmare

Liverpool are preparing to welcome Leoni back into the fold after a gruelling 12-month absence, as per The Athletic. The 19-year-old Italian is expected to resume full training in a fortnight, having been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut against Southampton.

His return provides a timely boost to a defensive department that is already looking bright. Following his initial £26 million arrival from Parma in August 2025, the club have actively invested in a youthful rearguard to secure their long-term future. The integration of rising stars like Jeremy Jacquet and Mor Talla Ndiaye has heavily bolstered the squad. Alongside the loan addition of Ronald Araujo, Leoni's comeback will only strengthen the options at Anfield.