Diouf is exceptionally close to finalising a transfer across London to join Brentford. West Ham have reportedly accepted a package worth around £40 million for Diouf, which represents a significant profit on the £19 million initial fee they paid just one year ago.

Negotiations between the two clubs have progressed rapidly in recent days. Senegalese outlet WiW Sport confirmed the current status of the negotiations, stating: "At this stage, the agreement is imminent. The announcement of the transfer is now expected shortly, subject to the finalisation of the last details of the operation."