Gabriel Martinelli lost for words after record-breaking goal sends Brazil through after rough start against Japan

Speaking after the final whistle, an emotional Martinelli struggled to process the magnitude of his contribution. "I don't even have words to describe the joy that is in my heart right now, to see all the Brazilian people happy with the qualification, all my family, I don't even have a way to explain what I'm feeling right now," he told reporters.

He also revealed that a recent missed chance - specifically hitting the post during the group stage - had been weighing on his mind before tonight's heroics. "I was talking to my family. The other day I hit a ball against the post, I knew I would have another opportunity. Thank God today I managed to score the winning goal," the 25-year-old added.