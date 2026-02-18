'Frustrated' Man Utd officials regret striking Marcus Rashford transfer agreement with Barcelona

Rashford has put his Manchester United troubles behind him at Barcelona and has played a key role for Flick's side. The forward has 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants despite not being first choice. Injuries to Raphinha have handed Rashford the chance to impress Flick and he has drawn praise from the Barcelona coach for his performances. Flick has said: "What I can say, he's an absolute professional player. His attitude, mentality is great. In the beginning, he had to adapt a little bit, but now he's on his best level. I speak with the players when they're not playing, explaining why, and what he said to me the last day was, 'Boss, you don't have to tell me this, it's only about the team. We have to win three points, nothing else is important'. It's the right attitude. The mentality he has is fantastic and I am really happy he is here."

Barcelona are believed to be eager to make Rashford's loan deal permanent and have been in talks with United to try and reduce their asking price, but the Red Devils are not willing to budge when it comes to the 28-year-old.