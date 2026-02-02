From Alex Freeman landing at Villarreal to Ricardo Pepi failing to join Fulham: USMNT winners and losers of the January transfer window

It's too soon to judge what this means for Freeman's World Cup spot and/or role, but, when judging this transfer, it's important to look at the big picture.

Just a year ago, Freeman was a 20-year-old Orlando City academy product hoping to get some starts in MLS. Now, he's the 21-year-old subject of a multi-million dollar transfer to one of Spain's biggest clubs. "Meteoric rise" is often a cliche. Not here. Not when you move through various phases of a career as quickly as Freeman did.

The move is a big one, too. At Villarreal, he'll compete for a spot with one of Spain's best teams, one that clearly has a plan for him. The club could have waited until the winter and signed him for free once his contract with Orlando ended. Instead, they paid to bring him in now, indicating that he might just be pretty important to their present as well as their future.

In general, though, this is as good as it gets as Freeman gets a dream move after a strong 2025.