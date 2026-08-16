Frank Lampard eyes Chelsea double swoop as Coventry target Mykhailo Mudryk and 'untouchable' starlet

Lampard has previously registered his interest in bringing Mudryk to the Midlands as he prepares for a daunting Premier League opener against Arsenal. The Sky Blues secured a historic return to the top flight by winning the Championship title and Lampard is eager to add elite quality to a squad that has already seen several new arrivals this summer.

The Ukraine international recently returned to Xabi Alonso’s squad after resolving a long-running doping case with the Football Association. Mudryk had been provisionally suspended since November 2024 for an adverse finding of meldonium, but the FA ended proceedings after he served a ban equivalent to one year and eight months.



