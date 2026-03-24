France FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

With the tournament heading to North America, Nike and the French Football Federation have leaned into history, delivering a collection inspired by one of the most iconic symbols linking the two nations: the Statue of Liberty. The result is a bold blend of heritage and innovation, with Les Bleus’ traditional identity reworked through a fresh, modern lens.

From a refined navy home shirt with premium detailing to a daring mint-green away look unlike anything France have worn before, these kits are already generating serious conversation ahead of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about France’s 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

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