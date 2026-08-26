Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Akos Buzsaky reported missing as English clubs issue statements of concern

According to reports from Hungary, Buzsaky has been missing for over a week, and local police are actively looking for him. The news has sparked significant concern across the English clubs where Buzsaky previously played. Queens Park Rangers quickly took to social media to share their worries regarding their former midfielder.

In an official statement, QPR posted: "The club are concerned to learn that R's favourite Akos Buzsaky has been reported missing. We're all praying he's found safe and well."

Buzsaky made 125 appearances for QPR and scored 24 goals, notably featuring during their Premier League campaign in the 2011-12 season.



