Former PSG defender set for unexpected transfer to second-tier Middle East side

Kimpembe is not expected to remain without a club for long after becoming a free agent on July 1. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Kimpembe is very close to signing a contract with Al-Kharitiyath, who currently compete in the Qatari second division.

The ambitious club are keen to secure his services as they push for promotion this season.

Kimpembe originally moved to the Middle East when Qatar SC signed him from Paris Saint-Germain on September 7 last year for a fee of €5 million. However, his spell at the top-flight club was incredibly brief, and he left his former side with a current market value of €3m.