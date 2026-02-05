Former Barcelona star claims he 'had to lie' about love for Cristiano Ronaldo & Real Madrid after landing transfer to play alongside Lionel Messi

He told Unscripted by Josh Mansour of the briefing that ruled any Ronaldo fandom out of the equation: “I always said I wanted to play for Real Madrid. I had to lie in a press conference because prior to that, two years before when I played in Las Palmas, they asked me who my favourite player was and I said Cristiano Ronaldo and I said my favourite team was Real Madrid!

“Signing for Barcelona, they said to me ‘your favourite team is Barcelona and the best player in the world is Lionel Messi’. They said ‘you have to otherwise you can’t play here, it is impossible’. I sat there in the press conference and the first question was who was the best player in the world and I said ‘Lionel Messi’.”

Boateng’s move to Barca only came about after Messi gave a green light to the deal. The South American superstar saw every transfer agreement run by him before everything was signed off.

Boateng, who joined the Blaugrana on loan from Italian outfit Sassuolo, said: “He had that power. I was going to sleep hoping that Leo likes me or sees me in the team. I was like tomorrow I can sign my shirt with Barcelona, but if Leo says ‘no’ I will not be going to sign the contract!”

