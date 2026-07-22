The vandalism was no accident. It came amid a storm of political and sporting controversy over the crowning of the "Matadors" as world champions. Ferran Torres scored the historic winner in the 106th minute of extra time at the New Jersey stadium, then sparked a wave of criticism during the celebration parade in Madrid.

Torres wore a red cap bearing the slogan "Make Spain Great Again", a direct nod to Donald Trump's election campaign slogan. That gave the celebration a political edge, and it drew mixed reactions across Catalan and Spanish circles.

Some brushed off the cap as a joke or a reference to the final's American venue. Others read political messages into it, aimed at the current Spanish government or aligned with certain movements.

The muralist took to his social media accounts to insist he would keep painting and would not be intimidated by the threats he had received. Art, he said, should stay clear of narrow political conflicts.

This is not the first incident of its kind. Days earlier, another mural of the two stars Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, painted by the "Axe of Colours" group, was vandalised in Barcelona.