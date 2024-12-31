Football's biggest winners & losers of 2024: From Lionel Messi's Argentina and 'Neverlusen' to Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo

It's been an incredible year for some clubs, coaches and players - but it's been a nightmare for others...

What a year 2024 has been for the sometimes not-so-beautiful game! A dispute between players' unions and FIFA over the match calendar is now likely to be settled in court, while we're still awaiting the verdict in the legal battle of the century between the Premier League and its current champions, Manchester City.

However, there have also been some beautiful success stories over the past 12 months, with the likes of Bologna and Brest qualifying for the Champions League, and Atalanta lifting the Europa League trophy after a stunning win over another terrific team in Bayer Leverkusen, who finally ended their Bundesliga hoodoo - and in record-breaking fashion too.

So, who have been the big winners and losers of 2024? GOAL breaks down the good, the bad and the ugly below...