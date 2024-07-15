Euro 2024's biggest winners and losers: From Lamine Yamal and Georgia's heroes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe's misery

A superstar was born in Germany but several big names failed to shine, while certain managers were punished for their negativity

Euro 2024 came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday evening, with Spain defeating England in Berlin thanks to a late goal from substitute Mikel Oyarbazal. It was a fully deserved victory for La Roja, but another devastating defeat for the Three Lions, who are still waiting for a first major international trophy since winning the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

How will history remember the Euros, though? Spain may have thrilled with their fantastically offensive football, but a disappointingly high amount of the game's top teams were terrible to watch. Consequently, a number of the most high-profile players in the world endured tough tournaments.

Below, GOAL picks out all of the major winners and losers from Euro 2024, which frustrated for the most part, but at least delivered the most deserving of champions...