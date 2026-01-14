Florentino Perez's 'ultimate goal is to bring Jose Mourinho back' to Real Madrid as Alvaro Arbeloa branded a 'snitch' who 'doesn't inspire anyone'

Journalist Relano has claimed that chairman Perez could look to reappoint Mourinho, who is currently managing Benfica. Arbeloa was actually a member of Mourinho's squad at Madrid when the Portuguese was in charge, between 2010 and 2013. During his time at the club, Mourinho won La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Relano told COPE: "His ultimate goal is to bring back Mourinho, who is currently causing a stir at Benfica, precisely so they fire him."

Arbeloa, in the meantime, insists he will not copy Mourinho's style, telling reporters: "I haven't spoken to him [Mourinho]. For me, it was a privilege to be coached by him, someone who had a great influence on me. I'm going to be like Arbeloa; I'm not afraid of failure, but if I tried to be like Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.

"I've had many coaches. They were very important in my career, a great influence. You have your own way of being and you take the best from each one. Many are legends, they've won everything in football. I hope I do half as well as many of them."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!