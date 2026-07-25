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Ferran Torres to PSG? Barcelona set D-Day for World Cup hero as Luis Enrique eyes cut-price transfer raid
World Cup hero's future in doubt
Just one week after scoring the extra-time winner for Spain in a tense World Cup final against Argentina, Torres is dominating the transfer headlines. The 26-year-old is currently enjoying a post-tournament holiday in Ibiza, but his immediate club future is approaching a crucial point. According to Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana have scheduled a face-to-face meeting with their star forward next week. The Catalan giants want to resolve his contract situation quickly, with PSG closely monitoring it.
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PSG ready to launch transfer raid
Even before his heroics for La Roja on the global stage, Torres was a primary target for PSG. The French champions are reportedly willing to offer €35 million (£30m/$40m) to secure his services this summer, as per Foot01. Reports in Spain suggest the forward may have already reached an agreement in principle with Luis Enrique's side. The prospect of Torres reuniting with the former Spain boss in Paris is highly appealing to the Ligue 1 outfit.
Joan Laporta and the Barcelona hierarchy are well aware of this threat. The relationship between the two clubs remains strained, and losing a key player to PSG would be a bitter blow for the Blaugrana.
Laporta demands clarity on contract offer
Despite the intense speculation, Laporta has not abandoned hope of keeping Torres at Camp Nou. Barcelona have already tabled a contract extension, but the player is yet to provide a favourable response. As per Mundo Deportivo, Laporta now wants a frank and direct answer from the attacker in person.
If Torres formally rejects the new deal, the club will immediately listen to offers. The Catalan club will not be short of suitors if he becomes available. While PSG lead the race, his World Cup exploits have also attracted firm inquiries from Atletico Madrid and an unnamed Premier League team.
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August deadline set for final decision
Time is of the essence for Barca as they approach the final month of the transfer window. The club simply cannot afford to let the situation drag on unresolved. Torres' current deal expires in 2027, meaning he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract. For Blaugrana, watching their World Cup hero walk away on a free transfer next year is considered an absolute disaster. The same report has billed this upcoming summit as definitive. The attacker must make his final decision before August 1, which will ultimately dictate his next career move.
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