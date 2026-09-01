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Cesc Fabregas gets his man! Como complete loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in latest raid on former club
Fabregas secures another Chelsea reunion
Como 1907 has officially confirmed the arrival of Sanchez, with the goalkeeper joining the Italian outfit on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season. The move represents another significant step in the club's ambitious recruitment strategy under the guidance of head coach Fabregas.
The former Chelsea midfielder has leaned heavily on his connections in West London to bolster his squad, having already secured a £30m deal for Trevor Chalobah earlier in the summer transfer window.
The deal was officially announced via the club's social media channels, with Como expressing their pleasure at securing the services of the Spanish international. Sanchez arrives in Italy with a wealth of Premier League experience, having made over 170 appearances in the English top flight.
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Sanchez looking for a fresh start
The move comes after a period of intense scrutiny for Sanchez at Chelsea. Despite a promising start to his career at Stamford Bridge, which included six matches during the club's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup victory where he received the Golden Glove, he recently fell out of favor. The situation reached a breaking point after errors in a match against Fulham led Xabi Alonso to sanction a move for Martinez. Following the deal, Chelsea confirmed the loan move.
Reflecting on his move to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Sanchez expressed his excitement about the project. On his arrival in Como, Robert Sanchez said: "I feel amazing, it's been a great welcoming. I'm very happy to be here, I will do my best to improve this team, I can't wait to get started."
Tactical fit for Fabregas' system
Fabregas was quick to highlight why Sanchez was his primary target to strengthen the goalkeeping department. The Spanish manager believes that Sanchez's profile is perfectly suited to the modern, possession-based style he is implementing at Como. His ability to act as a "sweeper-keeper" and participate in the build-up phase was a key factor in the pursuit, especially as the club looks to replace Noel Tornqvist, who is nearing a departure to Monza.
Speaking about the new arrival, Como 1907 Head Coach Fabregas said: "Robert brings experience at the highest level and qualities that suit the way we want to play. He is a strong goalkeeper with a big presence, but he is also very comfortable with the ball and can help us build from the back. We are very happy to welcome him to Como."
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Chelsea's goalkeeping shake-up continues
Sanchez’s departure is the latest chapter in a busy summer for Chelsea’s recruitment team. The signing of Martinez from Aston Villa fundamentally changed the hierarchy at Cobham, leaving Sanchez as third-choice behind the Argentine and Mike Penders.
For Chelsea, shifting Sanchez’s wages off the books - at least temporarily - provides some breathing room as they continue to refine a bloated squad. The Spanish goalkeeper had been warned that he risked being frozen out entirely if a move was not found. By joining Como, he avoids a season in the wilderness and joins an exciting project that has already seen the arrival of high-profile names like Moise Kean.
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