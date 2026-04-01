Fabio Capello admits he 'can't sleep at night' as legendary coach brand's Italy's World Cup failure 'sporting tragedy and disgrace'

The veteran tactician framed the recent elimination as a historical low point, emphasising that the prestige of the Italian shirt has been severely tarnished. The emotional toll on him is evident, as he confessed: "I have not been able to sleep all night, I still cannot believe what has happened."

When asked about the sheer magnitude of the exit, he did not hold back, ensuring his words reflected the anger of a mourning nation. He stated: "We are talking about a four-time world champion team, this is a sporting tragedy, a disgrace. It is one of the worst things that has happened to Italian football in its recent history."