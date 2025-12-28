Getty
Explained: Why Spanish media are reporting Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to end career playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami'
Ronaldo and Messi inch closer to retirement
Both Ronaldo and Messi are in the final stages of their illustrious careers, with few predicting that they would have stuck around for so long when they burst onto the scene in the 2000s. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has repeatedly spoken about bringing down the curtain on his time in football in the not-so-distant future, while Messi, 38, has been a bit more coy.
Ronaldo said in November when asked about when he may retire: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes. But Piers [Morgan], I prepare my future since (the age of) 25, 26, 27 years old, I prepare (for) my future. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."
Two months prior, Messi suggested he may not play in the 2026 World Cup as Argentina try and defend their title.
"I said it at the time. I don't think I'll play in another World Cup. Due to my age, it's logical that I won't make it, but we're there and I'm excited. I'm taking it day by day, feeling the sensations. And what's clear is that today was the last game here," he said.
However, the veteran signed a new deal with Miami until the end of the 2028 season, so it seems he doesn't want to retire for a while yet.
Messi and Ronaldo respect one another
Messi and Ronaldo have battled one another for the biggest prizes, both for their respective teams and individually. They had a duopoly on the Ballon d'Or award, with 11 wins between them, and despite being intense rivals, there has always been a strong current of respect for one another.
Previously, Messi said on Ronaldo: "We try to achieve the best every year for our team, and what is said outside of that I don't think is very important. He is a phenomenal player with a lot of quality. All the world knows, and that is why he is one of the best of the world."
And in return, the Portuguese once admitted, "Of course I have affection for Leo Messi. We've been on stage together for 15 years. I remember translating English for him at the Galas because he didn't speak English well. He always treated me well and respected me."
Report: Ronaldo's supposed reasons behind Messi truce
In an article from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo has 'given orders to his agents to offer him to Inter Miami', putting aside a lengthy rivalry with the Argentina international. He is said to be open to a much lower salary than the one he commands at Al-Nassr, which is said to be in excess of £3 million a week. The publication lays out five reasons why Ronaldo, whose current deal runs until 2027, wants to scratch that itch of never playing alongside Messi.
The first reported reason is that the ex-Juventus man is 'tired' of playing in Saudi Arabia, with the forward 'insulted' that more spectators watch camel races than his Al-Nassr games. The second is said to be that 'internationally renowned' dermatologist, Dr. Rosado, assured him that the Saudi sun is not the best for his 'delicate' skin but the Miami climate, for example, would be more suitable. Thirdly, the Portugal international is 'obsessed' with his physical condition, with Ronaldo well aware that if he 'walks his six pack on the warm sands of South Beach (Miami), his number of fans will rise like foam'.
Moreover, the former Sporting CP ace is said to be keen on dedicating himself to cinema, and there are rumours he could feature in the latest instalment of the Terminator franchise. And finally, Ronaldo, who is determined to break more footballing records, knows that Messi is the only player who can snatch more personal milestones away from him. Therefore, if he plays with him at Miami, he can 'covertly take away' free-kicks and penalties from the former Barcelona man, while taking advantage of his 'magical assists'. Plus, he has a good relationship with Miami co-owner David Beckham.
Spain's April Fool's
If you're finding this hard to believe, then it's for good reason. December 28 is the equivalent of April Fool's Day in Spain, tricking readers abroad but not domestically. Ergo, this is not going to happen. One clue is that the author of the article is Ricardo Tubbs, a fictional character from the Miami Vice TV show. So, it seems Ronaldo and Messi won't play together after all.
Incidentally, while Messi is enjoying his off-season break after guiding Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup, Ronaldo is likely to be focusing on ending the year on a high when his table-topping Al-Nassr side travel to Al-Ittifaq on Tuesday evening in the Saudi league.
