'I'm very excited' - Kylian Mbappe hints at impending Real Madrid transfer as French forward insists he's leaving PSG with 'head held high' despite Champions League failure
Kylian Mbappe hinted at his impending Real Madrid transfer as the French forward insisted he's leaving PSG with his "head held high".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe set to leave PSG as free agent
- Admitted that Ligue 1 has a "special place" in his heart
- But remains "excited" for his next venture