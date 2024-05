Kylian Mbappe's Parc des Princes tenure ended on a sour note, as PSG turned in a sluggish performance in a 3-1 loss to Toulouse.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG star opened scoring in final Parc de Princes game

Toulouse overturned the deficit, came back for 3-1 win

Mbappe booed before the game by Parisian fans Article continues below