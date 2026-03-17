Ex-Tottenham prospect plays in Baller League UK without permission from current club as furious statement released

The National League outfit was blindsided on Monday night when Sak Hassan was spotted competing in the Baller League UK. The 24-year-old, who spent his formative years within the Tottenham Hotspur academy, lined up for Prime FC - a side helmed by YouTube star KSI - in a 7-3 win over N5 FC.

The appearance quickly gained traction online, racking up millions of views and leaving Wealdstone officials in a state of disbelief. The club was forced to address the situation publicly after images of their contracted player participating in the high-profile small-sided competition began circulating across social media platforms.