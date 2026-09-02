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Ainsley Maitland-Niles seals Premier League return as Everton confirm permanent transfer from Lyon
Toffees secure defender signing
Everton have sealed the signing of Maitland-Niles from Lyon on a three-year contract. The Merseyside outfit entered the market for a right-back after long-serving skipper Seamus Coleman called time on his 17-year spell at the club. The Athletic reports that Everton initially weighed up a move for Fulham's Kenny Tete before securing the 29-year-old Arsenal academy product.
- AFP
Everton announce versatile recruit
The club announced the versatile full-back's arrival in an official statement on X: "We have completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a permanent transfer from Olympique Lyonnais for an undisclosed fee. Welcome to Everton, Ainsley!"
Maitland-Niles becomes Everton's seventh summer addition, following Merlin Rohl's permanent switch alongside deals for Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Christian Norgaard, Brennan Johnson, and Jack Grealish's loan return.
Impressive record across Europe
An Arsenal academy graduate who won the FA Cup with the Gunners and the UEFA Europa Conference League at Roma, the Londoner enjoyed a successful three-year stint in France after arriving in August 2023. He made 119 appearances across all competitions for Lyon, recording 22 goal contributions and starting 28 league matches last season. His extensive Ligue 1 and Europa League experience, coupled with versatility across full-back and midfield roles, significantly bolsters David Moyes' defensive options.
Debutant faces United test
Barring any registration delays, Maitland-Niles could make his competitive Everton debut when the Toffees host Manchester United in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. A heavyweight clash against the Red Devils represents an immediate test of the defender's sharpness in front of his new home supporters. The fixture offers a prime opportunity to establish an early claim for a regular starting position before the upcoming international break.
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