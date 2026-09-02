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Adhe Makayasa

Ainsley Maitland-Niles seals Premier League return as Everton confirm permanent transfer from Lyon

Transfers
A. Maitland-Niles
Everton
Premier League
Ligue 1
Lyon

Everton have confirmed the signing of versatile right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Lyon on a permanent three-year contract. The former Arsenal defender ends the Toffees' exhaustive search for defensive reinforcements, returning to English football following an impressive three-season stint in Ligue 1 with the French heavyweights.

  • Toffees secure defender signing

    Everton have sealed the signing of Maitland-Niles from Lyon on a three-year contract. The Merseyside outfit entered the market for a right-back after long-serving skipper Seamus Coleman called time on his 17-year spell at the club. The Athletic reports that Everton initially weighed up a move for Fulham's Kenny Tete before securing the 29-year-old Arsenal academy product.

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    Everton announce versatile recruit

    The club announced the versatile full-back's arrival in an official statement on X: "We have completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a permanent transfer from Olympique Lyonnais for an undisclosed fee. Welcome to Everton, Ainsley!"

    Maitland-Niles becomes Everton's seventh summer addition, following Merlin Rohl's permanent switch alongside deals for Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Christian Norgaard, Brennan Johnson, and Jack Grealish's loan return.

  • Impressive record across Europe

    An Arsenal academy graduate who won the FA Cup with the Gunners and the UEFA Europa Conference League at Roma, the Londoner enjoyed a successful three-year stint in France after arriving in August 2023. He made 119 appearances across all competitions for Lyon, recording 22 goal contributions and starting 28 league matches last season. His extensive Ligue 1 and Europa League experience, coupled with versatility across full-back and midfield roles, significantly bolsters David Moyes' defensive options.

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  • Debutant faces United test

    Barring any registration delays, Maitland-Niles could make his competitive Everton debut when the Toffees host Manchester United in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. A heavyweight clash against the Red Devils represents an immediate test of the defender's sharpness in front of his new home supporters. The fixture offers a prime opportunity to establish an early claim for a regular starting position before the upcoming international break.

Ligue 1
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Lyon
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Auxerre crest
Auxerre
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Premier League
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Everton
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Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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