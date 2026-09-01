Jack Grealish leaves Manchester City on Deadline Day

Jack Grealish has returned to Everton, with the attacking midfielder joining on loan from Manchester City. Grealish also played on loan for David Moyes' club last season.

At Manchester City, where his contract still has a year to run, Grealish was no longer sure of a starting place. The 39-cap England international now hopes to play regularly again at Everton.

The former Aston Villa player has made two official appearances since returning to Manchester City, but did not register a goal contribution in 53 minutes. Last weekend, he was left out of the matchday squad.

Last season, the loanee made a flying start at Everton and was named Player of the Month in August. He produced two goals and six assists in 20 matches before a foot injury threw a spanner in the works in February.

''It feels so good. I am so happy. I think in every aspect of life - not just in football - I come into my own when I feel loved. That is what the manager, my team-mates and especially the fans have given me,'' Grealish said on Everton's website.

''Every time I see an Everton supporter, I feel pure love; the way they have welcomed me since that first match against Leeds, I will never forget that. It means a lot to me and hopefully I have been able to make a few Everton supporters happy,'' the new signing added.

Sunday could bring Grealish's Everton debut. Manchester United visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium that day.