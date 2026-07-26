‘Who knows in the future’ - Erling Haaland reveals his response to Tom Holland’s Tottenham transfer plea as Spider-Man takes on the role of secret agent

The worlds of Hollywood and the Premier League collided in unexpected fashion when Holland, known globally for his role as Spider-Man, attempted to play the part of a football agent. Holland, a die-hard Tottenham fan, reached out to Haaland during the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, at a time when the striker was the most coveted talent in world football following a 41-goal season at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland eventually addressed the snub on his YouTube channel, clarifying that he was not intentionally being cold to the movie star. The City forward admitted he was unaware of who Holland was at the time of the initial message.

"That's the Spider-Man guy, and I don't watch Spider-Man," Haaland explained, while detailing the contents of the message he received.

The 26-year-old striker said it read: "'Hiya mate, just saw you in Monaco. If you want to grab a drink or something, give me a shout. And please come join Spurs.'"



