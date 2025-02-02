Erling Haaland, consider yourself humbled! Winners and losers as awesome Arsenal - led by wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly - humiliate Man City and send Liverpool a title-race message

The Gunners thrashed the Cityzens and embarrassed their number-one enemy in Haaland in doing so, running out 5-1 winners on Sunday

Arsenal exacted their revenge on Manchester City with a mightily impressive 5-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners were left incensed after being denied a late victory in the reverse fixture, but came up with one hell of a performance to make up for such a grievance this time around.

Martin Odegaard put Mikel Arteta's men ahead early on after taking advantage of some sloppy passing from the City defence as Arsenal went into the break a goal up. However, they were pegged back by a nonchalant Erling Haaland, whose header stunned the home crowd into short-lived silence.

Alas, City were only on level terms for under two minutes, as Thomas Partey's deflected effort saw the hosts move back in front. Shortly after, Myles Lewis-Skelly steered home Arsenal's third of the day to give them some breathing space, but they weren't done there.

Kai Havertz, who drew the ire of home fans for a terrible miss in the first half, all but ensured the three points with a nice finish for four, while Ethan Nwaneri put the cherry on the cake with a similar strike in added time.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Emirates Stadium...