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‘Sh*tload of goals’ - Erling Haaland told what he needs for Ballon d’Or win after being billed as natural heir to Golden Ball GOATS Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Haaland missed out to Messi in 2023 Ballon d'Or vote
Haaland thought that he had done enough in 2022-23 to secure that particular trophy, with the target being found on 52 occasions across a memorable debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium that delivered a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.
Said season was, however, broken up and sandwiched around the World Cup finals in Qatar. Argentine GOAT Messi lit up that event, as he inspired his country to global glory, and ultimately walked away with an eighth Ballon d’Or when another poll was conducted.
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Haaland preparing to grace 2026 World Cup with Norway
Haaland finished as runner-up, but has not been back on the podium since. That is despite remarkable individual standards being maintained in Manchester - with the record books being rewritten when requiring just 111 games in which to reach 100 Premier League goals.
He has 162 efforts in total for City through 198 games and is closing in on a third English top-flight Golden Boot. Haaland will also get the chance this summer to grace a major international tournament of his own, with Norway returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998.
How Man City star Haaland can become a Ballon d'Or winner
The 25-year-old is operating under the brightest of spotlights, but will he ever get his hands on a Ballon d’Or? When that question was put to fellow Norwegian Riise, the ex-Liverpool defender - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “There's so many good players coming up now.
“I think Erling should have won it a couple of years ago. I think if he's going to win it, he needs to have a system where he just scores a sh*tload of goals. Because you have [Lamine] Yamal, you have [Michael] Olise, you have so many players coming up now that are doing skills that people love. So they will be more notable when you look on the pitch.
“But if Erling keeps scoring those amazing goals, you can't avoid him. I mean, he scored loads of goals this season. People say he’s had a mid season, but he scores ridiculous amounts of goals. But he needs to score, probably take the new Premier League record and all that kind of stuff. Then he will win it.”
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Guardiola exit: Haaland set to work with a new manager
With City having been pipped to the Premier League title by Arsenal this season, while coming unstuck against Real Madrid in Champions League competition, Haaland is not considered to be a leading contender for Ballon d’Or recognition in 2026.
He has previously said when asked if that prize forms part of his thinking on an annual basis: “I think everybody cares. But I don’t think it’s a good thing to think about this. If you and your team are playing really well, you will perform well, you will begin to win trophies, [and] you will probably be on the list.”
Persevering with that mindset should serve Haaland well as he endeavours to work his way back into the running for an iconic individual accolade. His efforts in 2026-27 will play out while working under the guidance of a new manager at club level, with Pep Guardiola choosing to bring a glittering decade-long stint as Manchester City manager to a close.