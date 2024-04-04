Erik ten Hag is doomed if Manchester United lose to Chelsea's 'billion-pound bottle-jobs'

The Red Devils really have to win at Stamford Bridge on Thursday if they are to keep their slim Champions League qualification hopes alive

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified the men he wants to put Manchester United back on their perch. Dan Ashworth has already been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle and will become United's director of football as soon as a compensation package is agreed with the Magpies.

A formal approach has also been made for Southampton's Jason Wilcox, and the former Manchester City academy chief has reportedly offered his resignation at St Mary's, so desperate is he to take up the role of technical director at Old Trafford.

Moves are being made, then, and a new era is taking shape at United - but we don't yet know if Erik ten Hag will be a part of it. There were doubts over the Dutchman before Ratcliffe's INEOS company formally took control of the sporting side of the club in December. They have only intensified in the interim, because while results have improved, the performances most certainly have not.