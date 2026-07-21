Enzo Fernandez releases emotional statement after red card in Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain

The Chelsea star also thanked the supporters who followed Lionel Scaloni's side throughout the tournament, insisting their backing meant everything to the squad.

"I want to thank all the Argentine fans," he added. "Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, your unconditional support, and for making us feel like we're at home anywhere in the world."

Fernandez concluded: "Wearing my country's shirt is the greatest honor of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I have the opportunity to defend it."