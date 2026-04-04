Revealed: The Enzo Fernandez transfer fee Chelsea would have to command to avoid making a loss on £107m midfielder amid Real Madrid talk

The midfielder's future has been plunged into doubt following a disciplinary spat with Rosenior. After Fernandez hinted at a desire to move to Madrid, Rosenior took the bold step of handing the vice-captain a two-match suspension.

"A line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build," Rosenior explained. "The door is not closed on Enzo. It's a sanction. You have to protect the culture and in terms of that, a line was crossed. Even at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance. In terms of speaking for him, what he wants and his future, it's not for me to speak about."

However, the player's camp has reacted with fury. Agent Javier Pastore claimed that the punishment is "completely unfair", adding hat his client "deserves much more" than his current salary.