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Ukraine v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-finalGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

England boss Thomas Tuchel urged to ditch Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Championship sensation as Harry Kane successor

England
T. Tuchel
H. Kane
W. Lankshear
D. Calvert-Lewin
Premier League
Championship

Troy Deeney has urged Thomas Tuchel to stop selecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin and focus on the future following England's recent defeat to Spain. The former Watford striker believes Middlesbrough prospect Will Lankshear should be drafted in to understudy Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2028.

  • Deeney demands change from Tuchel

    Deeney has urged Tuchel to overlook Calvert-Lewin and hand Lankshear an England opportunity. The call comes after the Three Lions suffered a 3-2 defeat to Spain, where captain Kane missed a crucial penalty.

    Calvert-Lewin, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Leeds, replaced Kane for the final seven minutes. However, the 29-year-old struggled to make an impact during his brief cameo. Deeney believes Tuchel must start planning for the future, especially with Kane set to turn 35 by Euro 2028. He feels younger prospects deserve the chance to integrate into the senior squad and learn from the current captain.

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    'You are not the answer'

    Speaking on talkSPORT'sPremier League All Accesspodcast, Deeney did not hold back in his assessment of Calvert-Lewin's late appearance. The former Watford captain insisted that calling up older veterans provides no long-term benefit for the national team.

    "I already know how this is going to go - I don't learn anything," Deeney stated. "I didn't learn anything when Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on yesterday and made 57 fouls in four minutes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, respectfully, has done amazing at Leeds. You are not the answer moving forward."

  • Looking at Lankshear for the future

    Instead of leaning on Calvert-Lewin, Deeney wants to see Middlesbrough striker Lankshear brought into the fold. The 21-year-old has already netted six Championship goals this term and recently scored on his England Under-21 debut against Kazakhstan.

    "I would much prefer, and I'm not saying this kid is the answer but a Will Lankshear - [let’s] bring you in," he added. "Let's see what you've got long term. Let's see if you can learn from Harry Kane, if you can add [to the team] because what is he 22, 23, scoring in the Championship? And I get the Championship is not the Prem. I understand all of that. But at least it's a kid that's been through all of those [youth] systems, and we can see if you're long-term [material]."

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  • England v Kazakhstan - UEFA U21 EURO 2027 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Building towards a new era

    For now, Tuchel faces a balancing act ahead of the next international break. He must decide whether to retain trusted, experienced understudies or integrate the next generation of attacking talent.

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