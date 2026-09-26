Substitute Alex Baena scored Spain's equaliser against hosts England, before fellow substitute Mikel Oyarzabal netted the third to make it 3-2 at Wembley Stadium in London this Saturday evening, in the first round of the UEFA Nations League.

Baena's goal came from a powerful strike from outside the box in the 60th minute. It arrived just six minutes after England star Harry Kane missed a penalty, won by Jude Bellingham following a foul by Rodri.





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Kane lost his balance, touched the ball with both feet and clipped the crossbar, wasting the chance to extend the lead. Spain punished him fast with two goals. Baena struck the first, then teed up the second for Oyarzabal, who went one on one with goalkeeper James Trafford and lifted the ball over him into the net in the 74th minute.

Lamine Yamal had opened the scoring early, in the second minute, pouncing on an error in possession from Manchester City defender Marc Guehi, snatching the ball and racing into the box before beating Trafford.

Spain wasted a string of chances, and Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon levelled in the 36th minute. He exchanged passes with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham on a counter-attack, then advanced and fired past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Less than four minutes later, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane put England ahead at 2-1. His header struck Real defender Marc Cucurella and found the net after the defender failed to clear it, in the 40th minute. The Atletico Madrid man then levelled for La Roja in the 60th minute, before Oyarzabal added the third in the 74th.







