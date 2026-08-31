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Donny Afroni

'I'm going to do it with pride' - Emiliano Martinez reveals John Terry's blessing after taking iconic Chelsea No.26

E. Martinez
Chelsea
Premier League

Emiliano Martinez has completed a whirlwind move to Chelsea, arriving from Aston Villa to bolster the goalkeeping ranks at Stamford Bridge. The World Cup winner has already made his presence felt, not just with his performance on the pitch, but by taking on one of the most significant squad numbers in the club's modern history.

  • Iconic shirt number for new Blues goalkeeper

    Chelsea have officially confirmed that Martinez will wear the No.26 shirt following his arrival from Villa. The number is synonymous with legendary former captain John Terry, who wore it throughout his trophy-laden career in West London. Since Terry’s departure in 2017, the shirt has rarely been seen, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Levi Colwill being the only other players to briefly occupy the digit in recent years.

    While squad numbers are often seen as mere formalities, the history of the 26 at Chelsea carries a weight that few other jerseys do. By selecting this specific number, Martinez is signaling his intent to become a leader within the squad, mirroring the influence Terry once exerted over the dressing room.

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    Terry gives Martinez his blessing

    Taking over a shirt made famous by a club icon can be a daunting task, but Martinez ensured he had the green light from the man himself. The goalkeeper wanted to ensure there was no disrespect intended toward Terry’s legacy, instead framing the choice as a tribute. The Argentine revealed that he reached out to Terry, whom he worked with during the defender's coaching stint at Aston Villa, to discuss the move.

    "I remember using the 26 on loan a few times with previous clubs, and of course I knew John Terry famously had the 26 here," Martinez said. "John was someone I spoke to before I joined, and he said he was over the moon to have me here. From our time together at Aston Villa, he knows how hard I work and what I can bring to Chelsea. The morning I signed, I texted him and said, 'I'm wearing your shirt, and I'm going to do it with pride'."

  • A dream move for the veteran

    The transfer itself moved at a remarkable pace, catching many observers by surprise given Chelsea's earlier indications that they were satisfied with their current options. However, the Blues eventually moved to secure the Argentina international in a deal worth £7.5million following concerns over recent performances in the goalkeeping position. Martinez expressed his excitement at the move, describing the transition as a dream come true after spending nearly two decades in English football.

    "It’s incredible," Martinez said during his first interview as a Blue. "It’s been an amazing few days. Obviously, it happened really quickly, but I'm delighted to be at this football club. I’ve been in England for nearly 17 years and to play for Chelsea is a dream for me."

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    Immediate impact on the pitch

    Martinez did not have to wait long to get his first taste of action in a Chelsea shirt as he was thrust into the starting lineup for the thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton. Despite conceding three goals in a high-scoring affair, the Argentine produced several vital saves that allowed the Blues to maintain their lead and secure three points. While Robert Sanchez currently holds the number one shirt, the acquisition of Martinez adds significant competition to the squad.

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