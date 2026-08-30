Getty Images Sport
Dibu is a Blue! Chelsea complete signing of World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa as Xabi Alonso reshuffles his goalkeeping pack
Martinez seals Stamford Bridge switch
The Blues have officially secured the services of the 33-year-old shot-stopper for a reported £7.5m fee, as per The Athletic. Martinez has put pen to paper on an initial two-year agreement at Stamford Bridge, which includes a club option to extend his stay for a third season.
The transfer materialised rapidly after a proposed switch to Juventus collapsed earlier in August. Following that breakdown, the goalkeeper's representatives proactively approached the west London club to broker a deal.
His arrival provides immediate elite-level competition between the sticks following Chelsea's season-opening 3-2 victory over Fulham on Monday. Current first-choice Robert Sanchez committed two high-profile errors during that Craven Cottage clash, prompting swift action from the Chelsea hierarchy and Xabi Alonso in the transfer market.
- AFP
Martinez hungry for more silverware
Speaking to Chelsea's official media channels, Martinez expressed immense pride at completing the transfer. The veteran custodian explained that relocating to west London felt like a natural and effortless step for both his career and his family.
"I’m delighted to be at this football club," the Argentina international stated on Sunday morning. "Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon - I can’t wait to get started."
Martinez also highlighted his burning desire to continue collecting major honours with his new employers. "I want to be successful here," he added. "I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match."
He concluded by promising maximum effort to the Chelsea faithful. "I’m all passion and I play with my heart," Martinez declared. "I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud."
- Imagn
An end to an impressive Villa era
Martinez departs Villa Park as a club icon, having made 256 appearances across six remarkable seasons in the Midlands. Under manager Unai Emery, he was instrumental in securing two top-four finishes and famously lifted the UEFA Europa League in May.
However, his time at the club effectively ended when Villa recruited 24-year-old Zion Suzuki from Parma to be their new undisputed number one. Following Suzuki's arrival, Martinez had been forced to train away from the first-team squad.
Before his Villa stint, the goalkeeper spent a decade on Arsenal's books, breaking through to win the FA Cup in 2020. On the international stage, the two-time Yashin Trophy winner remains at the peak of his powers, acting as the bedrock for Argentina's recent golden era which has yielded two Copa America triumphs and the 2022 World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Instant pressure on Sanchez
Martinez's arrival casts immediate doubt over Sanchez's future as Chelsea's primary goalkeeper. The 28-year-old Spaniard is now entering his fourth season at Stamford Bridge and has made 112 appearances, but his recent unconvincing display against Fulham has left his starting spot highly vulnerable.
With highly-rated 21-year-old Mike Penders also waiting in the wings after a successful loan at Strasbourg last season, the competition for the gloves is fiercer than ever. Martinez will now aim to swiftly usurp Sanchez and establish himself as the undisputed number one, providing the elite stability needed to help Chelsea bounce back from last season's dismal 10th-place finish and return the club to European football.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting