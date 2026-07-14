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Emi Martinez transfer truth revealed by Aston Villa director amid Juventus' pursuit of Argentina goalkeeper
Villa insist Martinez is not for sale
Villa have moved to end speculation surrounding Martinez's future after the Argentina goalkeeper was linked with a move to Juventus. Vidagany said the club have no intention of allowing the 33-year-old to leave this summer, described Martinez as a key figure in Emery's squad and an important part of The Villans's plans for next season.
His comments come amid continued reports that Juventus are searching for a new goalkeeper. However, Villa's stance makes it clear they are not prepared to negotiate for one of their most influential players.
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Vidagany delivers Villa's position
Vidagany addressed Martinez's future while speaking to 365Scores, rejecting reports that the goalkeeper could be on his way to Turin. He stressed that Villa's position remains unchanged despite ongoing speculation.
"Dibu's future is secure. He's staying with us, and we have no intention of letting him go this summer. The team needs his commitment and his vast experience, and he's a very important asset in our project for next season," he explained.
"All the media reports about his possible departure to Juventus don't reflect the club's true position. Martínez is a very important player for us, and we expect him to continue to perform exceptionally well alongside his teammates."
Villa contradict reports from Italy
Vidagany's comments contradict a Sky Italia report which claimed Martinez had agreed a three-year contract until 2029 with Juventus. Those reports also suggested the former Arsenal goalkeeper was willing to reduce his salary to complete the move. However, Villa's public stance indicates they are not considering a sale, despite continued interest from the Serie A club.
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Juventus may need alternative options
With Villa making their position clear, Juventus could be forced to pursue other goalkeeping targets if they remain in the market for a new No. 1. For Villa, Martinez is expected to remain a key part of Emery's squad heading into the new Premier League season, with the club determined to retain one of its most experienced players.
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